Falmouth Town Council Chairperson Amy Kuhn is running in the November election to represent most of Falmouth in a newly redrawn Maine House District 111. The district is now represented by Teresa Pierce, who is running for state Senate after reaching her term limit.
Kuhn has lived in Falmouth for 18 years, has served on the council since 2018 and has been chairperson since 2019. She is also the chairperson of the Greater Portland Council of Government’s Metro Regional Coalition, which is a group of town managers and council leaders from southern Maine communities that works on regional issues such as homelessness.
She has also volunteered for Falmouth Schools, the Falmouth Food Pantry and Falmouth Memorial Library’s board of trustees.
Kuhn, a Democrat, is running against Republican Christopher Storms.
