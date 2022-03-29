Maine reported five new deaths and 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the first update in three days.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not process case counts on weekends, so Tuesday’s totals reflect cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The state also reported five additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 235,293 cases of COVID-19, and 2,200 deaths.

In other news, a report released on Monday by the Maine CDC shows that 10.4 percent of positive tests sampled in March were the more contagious omicron BA.2, a subvariant that has spread worldwide. With vaccinations working well against the subvariant, and prior infections also providing a level of protection, many public health experts are not projecting a major surge in hospitalizations in the coming months, although an increase in cases is possible.

COVID-19 hospitalizations had not yet been updated Tuesday, but increased slightly Monday and the number has held steady for the past nine days after dropping for several weeks.

There were 96 hospitalized patients Monday, up from 93 on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. While that is 78 percent below a peak of 436 on Jan. 13, hospitalizations have stayed mostly the same since March 19, when there were 94 hospitalized for COVID-19. Since March 19, when hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time in months, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have fluctuated from 89 to 96.

While overall hospitalizations have been stable for more than a week, the number of patients in critical care continues to fall, with 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Monday. That’s down from 19 on March 19.

This story will be updated.

