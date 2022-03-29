CLINTON — The Maine Warden Service and other agencies searched the Sebasticook River on Tuesday for a 36-year-old man who disappeared after being seen entering the water a day earlier.

Justin Howard was seen getting into the water around 4 p.m. Monday, according to Clinton Police Chief Stanley “Rusty” Bell. Howard most recently was residing in the Waterville/Winslow area and had been visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton.

Witnesses saw Howard run down Pleasant Street and onto Water Street before entering the water, Bell said Tuesday. Howard was last seen wearing a gray/blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers.

Bell said the response was focused on locating Howard, and authorities were still working to understand why he went into the water. There is no indication of foul play, he said.

The Maine Warden Service began searching the area Monday night but had to stop once it became dark. Searchers used boats and police dogs Tuesday along the river but were unable to use divers because of water and weather conditions.

Also at the scene were Maine State Police and the Clinton Fire Department.

Bell asked anyone with information about Howard to contact the Clinton Police Department.

