SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.

The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.

The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best player over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

Marte is also a good defender at multiple positions though the D-backs hope to play him mostly at second base this season.

D-backs GM Mike Hazen said securing Marte to a long-term deal is important as the team tries to build back toward playoff contention. Arizona lost 110 games last season, which was the second-worst year in franchise history.

GUARDIANS: It didn’t take a severe ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor’s love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation.

Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Cleveland Guardians outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career. After playing on minor league fields in the last week, the 24-year-old was in the lineup for his first spring training game Tuesday, batting fifth and playing right field against Milwaukee.

“It felt great to do it again,” Naylor said after batting four times and having some chances in right field Saturday. “I’m trying to keep myself under control.”

Naylor, the 12th overall pick by the Miami Marlins in 2015, was traded to San Diego the following year. Cleveland acquired him in a nine-player deal at the 2020 trading deadline.

He had played in 69 of the team’s 74 games last year, with seven home runs and a .253 batting average, when trouble struck.

Last June 27 in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow fly ball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement. Jorge Polanco wound up with a single – Naylor wasn’t so fortunate.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a “closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.” He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments in the ankle.

BREWERS: Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the Opening-Day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell announced Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes, 27, has been one of baseball’s best pitchers the last two seasons after struggling through a difficult 2019 campaign.

He went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA in 2019 but followed that up by going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Last season, Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings.

BRAVES: The World Series champion Atlanta Braves’ season opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds will be televised nationally by ESPN2 on April 7.

Coming off their first title since 1995, the Braves will raise their championship banner before the game, which will be pushed back slightly from its intended 7:20 p.m. start.

ESPN said Tuesday it had added the game, which was not on its original schedule.

TRADE: The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous