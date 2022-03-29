PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.

James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 1 behind the Heat in the conference.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.

The Bucks scored 13 of the first 17 points of the fourth, going in front on Middleton’s 3-pointer that made it 94-93 with nine minutes to play. The game remained close the rest of the way, with neither team going up by more than six points.

Every time it looked as if Milwaukee was going to pull away, the 76ers answered with a 3 to stay close. Embiid’s 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds left pulled Philadelphia within 117-116. After a turnover by Brook Lopez, Philadelphia had a chance to go in front, but Embiid missed a 14-footer following a timeout.

Antetokounmpo was fouled on the ensuing possession and made the first of two free throws to put the Bucks up 118-116 with 13.2 seconds to play. After another 76ers timeout, Harden’s step-back 3 was long. Embiid grabbed the rebound and looked primed to tie it with an easy layup, but Antetokounmpo swatted it away with 1.6 seconds left. The officials originally ruled that it was goaltending, tying the score, but it was overturned after a video review.

The 76ers controlled the ensuing jump ball but ran out of time for a shot.

BULLS 107, WIZARDS 94: DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and visiting Chicago pulled away to beat Washington.

Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points for Chicago, which is trying to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in round of the postseason. The Bulls (44-32) took a half-game lead over Toronto (43-32) for fifth place in the East, and they lead seventh-place Cleveland (42-33) by 1 1/2 games.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Wizards, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20.

MAVERICKS 128, LAKERS 110: Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and Dallas routed visiting Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis.

James and Davis didn’t play after being listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of a right mid-foot sprain. His first full practice since the injury was Monday in Dallas.

The question is when the superstars return. The Lakers (31-44) are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining for both teams. Coach Frank Vogel was noncommittal before the game.

Los Angeles finishes a three-game trip in Utah on Thursday before returning home Friday to complete a back-to-back against New Orleans. The Pelicans are ninth in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and Spurs.

Malik Monk scored 28 points and Russell Westbrook had 25 for the Lakers, who dropped their third straight for their fifth losing streak at least that long in the past two months as part of a steady slide away from .500 for the 2020 champs.

NETS 130, PISTONS 123: Kevin Durant scored 41 points and Brooklyn rallied past visiting Detroit.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Dallas – and maybe more – with a sprained left ankle as the injury-plagued team fights for a playoff spot.

Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando. The 7-footer went up to contest a shot and then came down on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot, rolling his ankle.

CLIPPERS: Paul George was back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury.

The All-Star guard hasn’t played since Dec. 22. George had been rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games before he sat out starting Dec. 26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »