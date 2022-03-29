BIDDEFORD — Rene Theriault of Biddeford passed away on Saturday, March 19, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness.

Rene was born to Lucien and Simone (Dumont) Theriault on Feb. 13, 1942, in Degelis, Quebec.

Rene met his wife Marie Dube when they were teenagers as they were neighbors in Packington, Quebec. They were married on June 30, 1962, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco, Maine, at which time they relocated to Biddeford as work was limited in their hometown. He worked in the local mill for a short time before beginning his career in construction, working a few years for Norman Berube Builders before venturing out on his own. He first partnered with his brother-in-law, Robert Cote, for several years until Robert retired from construction, then partnered with his brother-in-law Viateur Beaulieu, forming Theriault & Beaulieu Construction. Together they became very well-known and well-respected builders, known for their quality work and craftsmanship, and built many homes in the southern Maine area before his retirement in 2003, including his own home and his daughter’s home, which she purchased 22 years after it was built.

Together in 1972, Rene and Marie went through the naturalization process and became U.S. citizens. They spent many wonderful years together raising their daughter, often traveling back to their hometown in the summers and even visiting Jamaica, Acapulco, and the Dominican Republic. Rene and Marie also enjoyed many years as seasonal campers, spending several summers at Homestead by the River Campground on the Saco River and Lac Jerry in Packington, where they grew up. Rene also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Rene was a very well-known, well-loved, well-respected man in his community, and many mornings you could find him at Dunkin Donuts sharing stories and laughs over coffee with a group of his best friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He played and coached broomball and played and refereed hockey in his younger years, but what he loved most was watching his grandchildren playing sports from baseball and basketball to softball, field hockey, and ice hockey. He seldom missed a game!

Rene was preceded in death by: his parents; and one sister, Danielle (Theriault) Roy.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Marie of 59 years; his devoted daughter, France Theriault; his grandchildren, Autumn Theriault, Christopher King, Stephanie Ashenfelter, and Katelyn Ashenfelter, one brother, Berthier (and his wife Nicole) Theriault of Saco; and three sisters, Louiselle Albert of East Boston, Marcelle Brouillette of Montreal and Rejeane (and her husband Viateur) Beaulieu of Biddeford.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. also at Hope Memorial Chapel. There will be no graveside service.

Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mr. Theriault’s arrangements.

