WINDHAM – Marion F. Farr, 77, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Mt. Desert, Maine, on Aug. 22, 1944, the daughter of Everard and Jean (Merchant) Gray. Marion will be remembered for her sincerity, kindness, warmth, humor and patience. She was dedicated to her family, a lover of animals big and small, and a great listener. She loved to yard sale and she collected things like depression glass, whenever she found it. She is survived by her husband, Timothy G. Farr Sr.; sons, Timothy Farr Jr., and Daren Farr; and daughter, Melissa Farr. A funeral service will be held, 12 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Burial at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland will held following the funeral service. To express condolences and to participate in Marion’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

