The Westbrook Winter Color Guard and Winter Percussion Ensemble won gold medals at the Maine Band Director’s Association state finals March 25 in Sanford.

“Our high schoolers rose to the challenge and performed at a really high level,” Band Director Kyle Smith said.

The color guard team competed against Sanford, Marshwood, Maine Attraction and South Portland. The percussion ensemble faced Dover, Biddeford, South Portland, Sanford and Marshwood.

At the same event, Westbrook Middle School’s color guard club made its public performance debut.

