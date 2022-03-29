The proposed columbarium at the Woodlawn Cemetery moved ahead Monday with the Westbrook City Council’s approval of a $48,000 contract for construction management services.

The council unanimously agreed to pay $48,000 to Doten’s Construction of Freeport to find and work with contractors for the columbarium, walls that will hold crematory urns. The city is still looking to secure the final few hundred thousand of dollars in funding to match a $500,000 donation from local developer Arthur P. Girard.

The columbarium will be located in the back corner of the cemetery and will be able to hold about 800 urns. Two of the four walls would be reserved for military veterans and that side of the columbarium would include a series of flag posts. Planned for the other side is a garden and a sculpture, and a roofed open-air chapel would be in the center.

The cemetery still has space for available for traditional burial plots, Public Services Operations Director and Veteran Services Director Arty Ledoux said.

