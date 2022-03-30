A $1 million federal grant will allow Gorham to start construction on the initial expansion of its industrial park project.

“This will help immensely with the build-out of the Gorham Industrial Park,” Town Council Chairperson Lee Pratt said this week.

Gorham Economic Development Director Kevin Jensen said the funding, earmarked in the U.S. Senate’s Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bill, will be put toward building a quarter-mile long road into part of the town-owned Gorham Industrial Park West.

The town purchased the 141-acre parcel west of the existing Gorham Industrial Park in 2020 with the goal of expanding the park to broaden the town’s tax base and create jobs. Voters approved a November 2019 referendum for a $4 million bond to buy 93 acres off Main Street (Route 25) and an adjacent 48 acres off Libby Avenue, and also authorized borrowing up to $1.9 million to cover infrastructure investments.

“It’s a great addition for the region,” Jensen said.

The planned new road will enter the southern portion of the site from Cyr Drive, which intersects with New Portland Road.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection now must approve the town’s plans to subdivide the land, according to Town Councilor James Hager, a member of the project’s Steering Committee.

Five buildable lots, Jensen said, are planned for the southern portion of the town-owned park, ranging in size from 3.4 acres to 15.5 acres. Jensen expects four lots of those lots to be listed for sale in a month. The lot, accessed by Libby Avenue, is for sale now.

The town is expected to finalize listing prices for all lots next month, following review and approval by Gorham Town Council, Jensen said. Each buyer will be required to have Planning Board site plan approval.

In the next phase, the northern portion will be divided into two larger pieces.

“We think there are potential buyers out there looking for 40 acres or more,” Jensen said.

The Cross Town Trail bisects the industrial park expansion and will remain as part of the development.

The town hopes to eventually link the new road with Hutcherson Drive in the present Gorham Industrial Park.

Pratt credited Gorham Economic Development Director Kevin Jensen for procuring “this great opportunity.”

“Kevin applied for and worked through all the various stages of this grantmaking its way through Congressional approval.”

Jensen said Maine Sen. Angus King’s team went to bat for Gorham to land the funds. Gorham’s funding is among $137 million appropriated for Maine projects.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: