Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at an appearance in Portland on Wednesday evening that the state’s economy is in good shape and that Maine has emerged from the two-year pandemic as a desirable place to live.
Mills was participating in “A Conversation about the Maine Economy,” part of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University’s Signature Speaker Series.
Mills sat on a stool in an auditorium at the institute’s campus on Fore Street where she answered questions from Mary Ludden, senior vice provost and senior vice chancellor at Northeastern University. About 100 people attended.
Ludden asked the governor, who is running for re-election, to reflect on how the state has fared the past two years and how the future looks. Mills did not wear a mask and only a handful of listeners did, a sign of normality as COVID-19 infections begin to stabilize.
Mills believes that measures her administration and others took to protect Mainers’ health have made the state a desirable place to live, which bodes well for the state’s economy.
“We can’t have a healthy economy without having healthy people,” Mills told the crowd.
