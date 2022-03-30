I would like to chime in on the problem with dogs at the beach. I have had bad encounters involving dogs jumping on me at both Willard and Higgins beaches.

Last summer, a dog came up and licked my face at Higgins while I was lying on my towel. Yesterday at Higgins, a dog went after another dog and they ran all around, nipping and growling, including near me. Another dog chased the piping plovers.

I have had dogs in the past and they were leashed at the beach and only went in the off season.

I like the rules that dogs are not allowed on Maine state park beaches from April 1 through Sept. 30. Even if solid waste is picked up, some can be left behind. Not to mention that urine is in the sand, where people walk and children play.

Unfortunately, responsible dog owners may someday lose the privilege of enjoying the beach with their dogs because of irresponsible owners.

Jill Soule

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: