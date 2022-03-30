Can you imagine the fury that would have been unleashed at the hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court if it had come out that her husband had been active in radical politics and conspiracies on the opposite side of the equation from Virginia Thomas?
Imagine the reaction to finding text messages between him and Hillary Clinton’s staff, indicating that the 2016 election was fraudulent and that everything should be done to overturn the result. And, to top it off, what if he had shown up for an attempted insurrection similar to that of Jan. 6, in this case by “leftist radicals,” to stop the certification of Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral victory?
Republican senators in the hearing would have, understandably, been out for blood. Democrats, too, would have been justified in denying Judge Brown Jackson’s appointment. So where are the outrage and comments about Justice Clarence Thomas from those very same Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee?
In this case, resignation or recusal from any decisions related to the 2016 election would be appropriate. Additionally, mandated, retroactive recusal, with nullification of Justice Thomas’ past votes on matters related to the 2016 election, would be appropriate if it can be done.
Daniel Krell
Westbrook
