BOSTON — The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

The team said that Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Boston. He was hurt against Minnesota on Sunday.

Williams, a staunch defender, was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks.

The loss of Williams comes as Boston (47-29) is making a push for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have won 24 of 29 games and are a game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who visit on Wednesday night.

The timetable for his recovery means that he would likely miss the entire first round of the playoffs, which start April 16. But he might be able to return for the second round, tentatively scheduled to begin May 2.

CAVALIERS: Star rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss at least the next three games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that could keep Cleveland from clinching one of the top six playoff spots.

Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando when he landed on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot after contesting a shot.

The 7-footer underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the team provided a medical update before Wednesday’s game against Dallas.

The Cavs said Mobley, one of the front-runners for Rookie of the Year, will not travel with them on an upcoming trip this week to Atlanta and New York. Cleveland will be back home Sunday to host Philadelphia.

There is no timetable on when Mobley will be back.

LAKERS: LeBron James will miss his second straight game Thursday at Utah because of a sprained ankle as the Lakers desperately try to stay in the race for a spot in the play-in tournament.

James suffered the ankle injury in the first half of a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. He didn’t play in a loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

It’ll be the 21st game James has missed this season. The Lakers are 6-14 with James sidelined.

The Lakers are tied with San Antonio for 10th place in the Western Conference, though the Spurs hold the tiebreaking advantage. San Antonio begins a three-game homestand Wednesday night against Memphis.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

MAVERICKS 120, CAVALIERS 112: Luka Doncic scored 35 points and added 13 assists, and Dallas clinched a postseason berth with a win at Cleveland.

Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for Dallas, which entered the game fourth place in the Western Conference.

Doncic scored 20 with ease in the third, when the Mavericks took control by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-22.

NUGGETS 125, PACERS 118: Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping Denver win at Indiana.

The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left before the Nuggets scored seven straight points to regain control.

WIZARDS 127, MAGIC 110: Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, and Tomas Satoransky had an unusual double-double – no points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds – as Washington won at home.

Satoransky became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati’s Norm Van Lier in 1971.

RAPTORS 125, TIMBERWOLVES 102: Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and Toronto strengthened its hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference by beating visiting Minnesota.

Toronto (44-32) moved two games ahead of Cleveland for sixth.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 and Precious Achiuwa 13 as the Raptors overcame a 17-point second-quarter deficit to complete a 4-0 homestand.

