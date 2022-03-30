NEEDHAM, Mass. – Carole Dvora Spill Cole died on March 25, 2022, following a long, tortuous course of Parkinson’s Disease.

The daughter of Judge Simon Spill and Esther “Eppie” Finkelman Spill, Carole was born and raised in Biddeford, along with her younger sister, Linda. She spent summers at Old Orchard where her family had a small cottage near the beach. She was a graduate of Waynflete School, Portland and Lesley University, Cambridge, Mass.

After graduating college, studying Elementary Education, Carole settled in Auburn, where she raised her two daughters, along with their beloved family dog, Man of La Mancha “Manchie”. She taught 3rd and 4th grade in the Auburn public schools and regularly substitute taught, after having her family. She was active in many Jewish and charitable organizations including: Woman’s Board of Central Maine Medical Center; five-year president of Hadassah; volunteer for The Jewish Home for the Aged and The Cedars. She supported medical research, cancer research, Hadassah Hospital of Israel, environmental/elder care/animal rescue causes, homelessness, heart disease, and children with developmental disabilities.

Carole had a love for theater and the arts. She was involved in community theater acting, singing and dancing, in many ensembles of Little Theater. She enjoyed playing and watching tennis, piano, and participated as an adult learner, in many classes-drawing, painting and writing. She was an avid writer, having been published in newspapers and magazines, submitting numerous short stories, poems and articles. She wrote many appeal letters to politicians advocating for humane and liberal causes. She was devoted to her family, cared for her parents when they were older, she loved traveling, going to the movies, dining-out and reading.

Carole had many wonderful years with her husband, Harvey Roger Cole, in Portland. They enjoyed their dog-Sam, creating inviting, warm homes, taking drives, traveling, visiting with their children and grandchildren, movies and dining with friends. Carole was a lovely hostess for Jewish holiday gatherings and dinners with friends, she was a member of Temple Beth El Synagogue in Portland, she was a loyal friend, wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren as “Grammy”, “Granmeme” and “Mimi.” She never missed time, if her girls/grandchildren wanted her or needed her to visit, or call and would attend birthdays, sporting events, dance recitals and family gatherings. Her talents and kindness have been passed onto each child and grandchild, in different ways.

Carole leaves her daughters Beth Cecile Berman and Susan Eva Berman of Newton, Mass., her devoted son-in-law, Ian Christian McPherson; beloved granddaughters Emma Caitlin Yi Ying Berman, Sara Rose Zhi Berman, Olivia Kate McPherson, and adored grandson, Jacob Ethan McPherson. Carole leaves her sister, Linda Roberta Spill Cooley and brother-in-law- Dr. Benjamin Cooley; her nephews Michael, Jonathan and Paul Cooley and their families; stepson and daughter-in-law, Eric and Robin Cole and her granddaughters Elana and Gabby Cole.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 1 p.m., Temple Beth El Memorial Park, (near the airport off Congress St.) One Johnson Rd, Portland, ME 04102.

Carole’s wish, in the event of her death, was that donations be made to

Sara Berman

Supplemental Needs Trust,

℅ Beth C. Berman

173 Oak St Apt 105 W.

Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464

