PORTLAND – Eleanor Caminiti Caprio Small, 93, passed away quietly on March 29, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in Portland on Jan. 31, 1929.

The youngest of Joseph and Angelina Caminiti’s six children, she had an idyllic childhood and graduated from Deering High School in 1946. While at Deering, she was involved in Drum and Bugle Corp and was the head majorette.

Eleanor met her first husband, William Caprio, at her sister’s wedding. They were married on July 5, 1948 and built a wonderful life during their 39 years together. They enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and spending time at their camp on Little Sebago Lake. Ellie and Bill raised three daughters, Linda (Philip) Rowbottom, Barbara (Gary) Johnson, and Donna (David) Banks.

Through the years, Ellie was involved in many community activities and clubs. When her children were grown, Ellie went to work for the Portland public school system. She spent time as a Teacher Aide and as the Media Center Coordinator.

When Bill died in 1987, Ellie kept busy with her many grandchildren and friends. It was at a friend’s BBQ that she met her second husband, Montelle Small. They were married in 1991 and enjoyed almost 30 years together before Monty passed away in 2021. Ellie and Monty shared many happy moments together. They loved to dance and spend time with their close friends, Fred, Beth, and Dot, with whom they took several cross-country road trips. Ellie and Monty loved spending time with family; including Monty’s two daughters. Together they had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought them so much joy; especially during summers on the lake!

Eleanor was a member of the Elks Club, Italian Heritage Center, Summit Community Club, Riverside Golf Assoc, Cumberland County Retired Educators Assoc., and many other organizations.

In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Eleanor is survived by her sisters Grace Thomas and Virginia Shaw, sisters-in-law Myrna and Laura Caminiti and Nancy Caprio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husbands; brothers Michael, Joseph, and John Caminit; and granddaughter, Angela Banks.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Parish, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private and take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Falmouth House at Ocean View, her caregivers from Amada Senior Care, and Compassus Hospice for the incredible care and kindness they showed Ellie and her entire family.

To share a memory of Eleanor or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Maine Parkinson’s Society (https://maineparkinsonsociety.org/) or The American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/).

