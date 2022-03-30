GORHAM – Maddie Lou (Norton) Chaplin, 80, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 1, 1941 in Bath, as the first daughter of the later Elmer and Lucille Norton. Maddie Lou graduated from Gorham High School as a member of the class of 1959. She married and had four children, whom she raised in Gorham.

She is survived by her brother, Clinton Norton (Andrea) of Lynn, Mass., sister, Pamela (Robert) Bredin of Fort Mill, S.C.; cousin, Susan (Henry) Sommers, of Gorham; son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Shiers, of Bath and their children Matthew, Josh and Megan; son, Darren (Lisa) Shiers, of Gorham and their children Jordan, Cole, Delaney, and Hallie; daughter, Darcy (Todd) Hammond, of Windham and their children Derek and Ethan; daughter, Deanna (Anthony) DiNovi, of Wellesley, Mass. and their children Julia and John; seven great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A service and celebration of life will be held at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham, Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. – reception to follow.

For a full online obituary and to participate in Maddie Lou’s tribute page, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

