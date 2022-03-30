TENNIS

Forget three-setters. These days, Jessica Pegula doesn’t even need second sets.

The No. 16 seed has made the semifinals at the Miami Open, benefiting from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa on Wednesday, after Badosa retired five games into the first set.

Pegula has played four matches so far in this tournament, needing only 5 1/2 sets to record those victories. She had a first-round bye, won her next two matches in straight sets and her fourth-round match ended when unseeded Anhelina Kalinina retired after Pegula won the first set 6-0.

Then came Wednesday, when Badosa bowed out down 4-1.

Badosa – who was No. 71 in the world rankings at this time last year – will climb to a career-best No. 3 when the computer numbers are updated on Monday. She would have gone to No. 2 had she beaten Pegula.

Badosa said she woke up Monday not feeling well and wasn’t even sure she could play that day in a fourth-rounder against Linda Fruhvirtova. Badosa battled through, winning that match 6-2, 6-3, but was clearly not herself on Wednesday.

Pegula will next face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 2 Iga Swiatek – who becomes No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday – and No. 28 Petra Kvitova.

The other women’s semifinal will be played Thursday, when No. 22 Belinda Bencic will face unseeded Naomi Osaka.

A pair of men’s quarterfinal matches were also scheduled for later Wednesday, with No. 9 Jannik Sinner facing unseeded Francisco Cerundolo, and second-seeded Alexander Zverev meeting sixth-seeded Casper Ruud.

COVID-19: Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, said he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months.

Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucia Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian had been sidelined by wrist and hand injuries and last competed in June.

Thiem posted on social media that he “started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night” after dinner Tuesday and developed what he called mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Wednesday.

Thiem was the runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal each time, and at the Australian Open in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.

Later that year, Thiem collected his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, coming back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the final.

Once ranked as high as No. 3, Thiem is currently No. 50.

At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the U.S. defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.

The previous club record was 60,739 in a Spanish league match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019.

Barcelona advanced to the semifinals 8-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-1 in Madrid last week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »