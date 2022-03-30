SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland City Council is looking for residents to fill two vacancies on the school board.

Two seats become vacant due to resignations for District 2 and District 4. The council is seeking to fill the vacancies by appointment until December 2022 when those elected from the November municipal election are seated at inauguration.

Board member Mike Faulkingham resigned at the beginning of March. Faulkingham was the District 2 representative and stated previously that the time commitment of a new job and family matters limited his ability to serve on the board. District 4 board member Andrea Levinsky resigned from her position during the second week in March due to moving to another area.

To be eligible, applicants must be a resident and registered voter of South Portland and live in the respective city district. According to the school board, applicants must not be an employee or contractor of the South Portland School District, and their spouse cannot either.

According to the school board, “Maine state law charges school boards with the responsibility to ‘manage the schools.’ This is done essentially by selecting and working with a superintendent of schools and providing him/her/them with authority and direction. It is not the duty of the board to operate the schools but to see that they are well operated. The board primarily discusses and decides district-wide school policies and budgets.”

Those appointed will serve on the board until the November election. The District 2 term was set to expire in November and the District 4 seat, which would be up at the 2024 election, will now be voted on in November election.

After an interview process, the council will make the appointments. Applications can be emailed to Emily Scully, city clerk, at [email protected]. Candidates should include a letter of intent and resume. Resumes must be received by April 15 and all applicants will be considered at the April 19 city council meeting. For more information, call 207-767-7627 or visit the South Portland School Department website, www.spsd.org/.

