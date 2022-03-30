Shaheeen Holloway is leaving Cinderella Saint Peter’s for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Seton Hall Athletic Director Bryan Felt announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It really wasn’t a surprise.

Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. Willard left last week for the head job at Maryland.

Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise. Willard earned $2.4 million last season, about tenfold what Holloway got at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Confernece school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Holloway, whose teams play a hard-nosed game trademarked by defense, will be introduced at a campus press conference on Thursday.

“Life has a way of coming full circle,” Holloway said in a statement. “This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it’s where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach. To say that I’m excited to get started as the head men’s basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement.”

Holloway led the Peacocks to a run of three consecutive top-three finishes in the MAAC, a first for the program since the school’s first three seasons in the conference in the early 1980s. They won the MAAC tournament to make their first NCAA tournament since 2011. The program was 64-57 under his lead, including 22-12 in 2021-22.

GEORGETOWN: Three players entered the NCAA transfer portal, the latest in a series of members of Coach Patrick Ewing’s team to leave the Hoyas.

The school announced the departures of Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley.

Ighoefe is a 7-foot junior center who averaged 2.6 points and 4.1 rebounds across 60 games at Georgetown, including 21 starts.

Beard is a 6-2 freshman guard who made two starts in 30 total appearances, averaging three points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds.

Billingsley is a 6-8 freshman forward who put up 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while appearing in 30.

Georgetown ended the season on a school-record 21-game losing streak, finishing 6-25 overall and going 0-19 in Big East regular-season play plus a first-round loss in the conference tournament. That is the worst record in league history.

BAYLOR: Standout freshman Kendall Brown and point guard James Akinjo both announced they are entering their names into the NBA draft.

The players revealed their decisions individually on their social media accounts.

Akinjo still had another season of eligibility at Baylor, where he transferred last year after leading Arizona in scoring in his only season with the Wildcats. He began his college career at Georgetown.

Brown, a five-star recruit whose dad is a former Harlem Globetrotters player, averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds a game while starting all 34 games for the Bears.

BASEBALL

ENDICOTT 16, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: The Gulls (12-4) opened with five runs in the bottom of the first, paced by a three-run home run from Dylan Pacheco, as they cruised past the Huskies (4-10) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Caleb Shpur was 5 for 5 and scored three runs to lead the 19-hit barrage by Endicott, and Joseph Millar added three hits and scored four times.

Jonathan Wilson had a two-run blast for Southern Maine, with Tom Vesosky adding a pair of hits.

HUSSON 8, BATES 2: Kobe Rogerson went 3 for 4 to lead the Eagles (4-10) over the Bobcats (2-11) at Bangor.

Tyler Parke was 2 for 2 with a two-run homer for Husson, and Joshua Scott added a two-run triple.

Ben Gesmondi homered to left-center in the second inning for Bates, and John Nowak added an RBI single in the fourth.

COLBY 11, UM-FARMINGTON 4: Genki Leclair lined a two-run triple to break a 3-3 tie and highlight a seven-run bottom of the fifth as the Mules (10-1) rolled by the Beavers (0-10) at Waterville.

Marcus Forrester, Patrick McConnell and Cole Palmeri had three hits apiece as Colby pounded out 17 hits.

Will Cauchon had a run-scoring double for Maine-Farmington, and Nate Coombs had an RBI single.

SOFTBALL

UMASS SWEEPS UMAINE: UMass (10-17) jumped to a quick 3-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs in the first and an RBI fielder’s choice by Giana Waneling in the second as they topped Maine (4-24) 4-2 to secure a sweep of a nonconference doubleheader at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Jasmine Gray hammered a two-run homer for the Black Bears in the top of the fifth.

Alexandra Gruitch took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out a pair, and walking one.

Grace Gadden lined a two-run single to break a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth as the Minutemen won the opener, 7-4.

With UMaine trailing 4-0 going to the top of the fifth, Izzy Neiblas had a solo home run and Gabby Papushka added a three-run blast.

COLBY SWEEPS UNE: Erika McLeod drove in a pair of runs with a double to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third to lead the Mules past the Nor’easters 6-3 to secure a doubleheader sweep at Waterville.

Grace Gouin, Jackie Hill and Chloe Wilcox all had multihit games for the Mules (8-7).

UNE (6-12) opened with three unearned runs in the first and Colby answered with three, featuring RBI singles from Gouin and Amanda Cabral.

The Mules used a two-run home run from Cabral and a solo shot from Payton Crowley to break open the opener, winning 9-3.

Abby Walsh had an RBI single for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ENDICOTT 18, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Gulls (5-3, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) vaulted a 7-0 first-quarter lead, courtesy of three goals from both Katie Schenk and Morgan Pike, as they beat the Nor’easters (1-8, 0-2) at Biddeford.

Schenk finished with four goals and an assist, Gabriella Prisco had two goals and a pair of assists and Jaira Paine and Carly Pierce each scored twice.

Anna Stowell scored for UNE on a feed from Abby McHallam.

SOUTHERN MAINE 11, WELLESLEY 7: Kate Colvin and Rachel Shanks had two goals each to fuel a 4-1 third quarter to lead the Huskies (5-3) past the Blue (2-5) in nonconference game at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Shanks had a game-high six goals for Southern Maine, Kiaya Gatchell added a pair of goals and Jillian Nichols also scored.

Wellesley received two goals apiece from Liz Sugg, Willa McGough and Eleanor Mallett.

