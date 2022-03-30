SANFORD – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated by York County Emergency Management Agency at the Center for Shopping, 1364 Main St. in Sanford, has updated its hours and offerings.

With the approval from Maine CDC, York County Vaccination Clinic will administer second booster doses for individuals age 50 and older beginning Thursday, March 31. The booster is for those who received their first booster at least four months earlier, said Art Cleaves, agency director.

Vaccines for first timers or those seeking their second shot, or first booster, are also available.

The clinic is open 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The vaccines are dispensed on a walk-in basis. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: