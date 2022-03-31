The University of New England announced Thursday that author and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt will deliver the address at the university’s 187th commencement exercise next month in Portland.

Haidt and David Evans Shaw, founder of IDEXX and visiting UNE lecturer, will each receive honorary degrees during the commencement ceremony, which will be held on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School of Business. His research includes examinations of morality and how morality varies across cultural and political divisions. He is the author of The New York Times bestsellers “The Righteous Mind” and “The Coddling of the American Mind.”

“At UNE, we believe that free expression, open inquiry, and respectful debate are crucial to our mission,” UNE President James D. Herbert said in a statement. “UNE’s culture of innovation is dependent on free expression and inquiry, and engaging in robust, sometimes controversial discourse is vital to ensuring a diverse and inclusive classroom environment, whereby students are free to share their ideas in a respectful and productive manner. Both Haidt and Shaw embody these important qualities in every aspect of their work, and I look forward to welcoming them both as we celebrate our talented Class of 2022 graduates.” UNE will award more than 1,800 degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine, pharmacy, health sciences, natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, human services, education and management during its commencement.

