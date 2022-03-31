Principal Ryan Keith of Bowdoin Central School presented a check for over $1,700 to Bowdoin’s Wilderness Miracles Wildlife Rehabilitation on March 30 after a student fundraising push.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from school fundraisers were spent on educational field trips for students. Over the past couple of years, students and staff wanted to shift their focus back to the community, Keith said.

“Last year, we raised over $900 for the Bowdoin Food Pantry through Bowdoin Community Cares,” Keith said. “This year, when we were looking for a worthy cause, Noelle Leeman, our school social worker told us about Wilderness Miracles Wildlife Rehab here in Bowdoin. We thought that students would be really excited to engage and help support rehabilitation of native animals. They really got on board in a big way.”

Bowdoin Central School’s social worker, Noelle Leeman, said she became aware of the wildlife rehab through Facebook.

“I became intrigued by their mission, the stories and photos that were posted as well as the fact that this organization was literally right down the road,” said Leeman.

During Bowdoin Central’s Winter Carnival, students and staff raised money with their annual Power Pennies and Silver Sabotage Contest.

For one week, each class collected pennies and added them to their class bucket. A point was earned for each “power penny.” Soon things became competitive with the “silver sabotage,” where students could sabotage other classes by adding silver change to their buckets. Points were deducted for each silver coin found in a class’s bucket, said Keith.

As a reward, “The winning classes get to slime me during Field Day in June and get a pizza lunch. The winners are determined by the class that raises the most money for the charity and the class that gets the most pennies.” added Keith.

Jahanna McCollett said her sons, Dwight (grade 5) and Wyatt (grade 4), enjoyed the competition aspect of the Power Pennies and Silver Sabotage Contest. McCollett said her eldest son Dwight really took initiative by helping his dad with odd jobs around the house in exchange for donations to bring to school.

Wyatt McCollett said, “For every class, it’s all about winning!”

McCollett said, while Dwight’s class focused on funds, Wyatt’s class focused on collecting supplies for the rehab center. Students collected blankets, cat litter, sheets, food and stuffed animals, based on the needs posted on the Wilderness Miracles website.

According to the Wilderness Miracles website, recent rescues include baby raccoons, a baby weasel, a groundhog and a porcupine.

McCollett said Dwight’s class had the chance to meet Lowry the porcupine and were very excited.

“They thought it was cool to give and help,” said McCollett

In response to the donation, Wilderness Miracles staff said in an e-mail, “I cannot believe it! What wonderful kids!”

