BIDDEFORD — Drivers with electric vehicles now have a couple of more locations in which to charge them. The city of Biddeford recently installed public Level 2 chargers in the Adams Street parking lot behind City Hall and at the Public Works facility at 371 Hill St.

The cost for charging is 20 cents per kilowatt hour. Electric vehicle drivers may register for an account at https://na.chargepoint.com/charge_point, which allows them to manage payments for vehicle charging, as well as locate other EV charging locations throughout the country, said Communications Coordinator Danica Lamontagne.

The City Council authorized the $38,000 purchase of the chargers in November. As well as public use, they will service the two electric vehicles — a Hyundai Ionics and Hyundai Kona — the city has leased for no cost for three years through Efficiency Maine’s enhanced rebates and the EV Accelerator Program. At the end of the term, the city pays a $400 turn-in fee per vehicle and 20 cents per mile for any over the 10,000 annual allowance.

The Town of Kennebunkport entered into a similar agreement for two electric vehicles a year ago.

Other areas open to the public where people can charge their vehicles include a station at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

As well, here are Level 3 chargers at rest stops north and southbound on the Maine turnpike near the Kennebunk exit.

The town of Kennebunk installed a Level 2 public electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot behind the Washington Hose Company in Lower Village in July, and there is a public electric vehicle charging station in Kennebunkport. Both are free.

There are free solar powered electric vehicle charging stations at the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel Chamber of Commerce on Water Street and at Kennebunk Light and Power District, Factory Pasture Lane.

As well, there are a number of charging stations owned by businesses from Old Orchard Beach south to the New Hampshire line.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: