SACO — The Thornton Academy Players present “Fiddler on the Roof,” the award-winning musical about life in a Jewish community in a pre-revolutionary Russian village.

The role of Tevye is played by Jack Tripp, a junior, who audiences will remember as King Claudius in Thornton’s production of “Hamlet” in fall 2021.

“Jack really becomes Tevye on stage,” said Emma Campbell, chair of Thornton’s Arts Department. “His voice, his mannerism, and his movement are all spot on in what will be an outstanding and memorable performance.

Another junior, Edie Harriman, plays the fiddler on a roof constructed for the production by the crew of Thornton students.

The TA Players last performed Fiddler on the Roof in 1981, and members of that class will be in the audience for the Saturday, April 9, evening show. Andy Cole, owner of Andy’s Agway in Dayton, performed the role of Tevye in that production and has loaned Jack his hat from the 1981 show.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1964, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The music was composed by Jerry Bock, with lyrics by Shelcon Harnick. Signature songs include, “If I Were a Wealthy Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”

The cast and crew of nearly 100 will present five shows at Thornton Academy’s Harry P. Garland II Auditorium. Show dates and times are:

Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m.

Learn more or purchase tickets at www.thorntonacademy.org/news

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: