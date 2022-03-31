The Beach Boys. Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock.com

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Beach Boys, April 1. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $131.75. porttix.com

Bert Kreischer, April 2. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $46.75 to $112.75. porttix.com

David Sedaris, April 3. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61 to $71. porttix.com

Diana Krall, April 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59 to $143. porttix.com

Blue Star Radiation, April 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com

Amos Lee, April 8. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Lettuce, April 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Mt. Joy, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Theresa Caputo, April 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52.75 and up. porttix.com

Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Black Veil Brides, Motionless White and Ice Nine Kills, April 14. Cross Arena Portland, $26 and up. crossarenaportland.com

CrankGamePlays, “I Have To Do This Show,” April 15. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tedeschi Trucks, April 15. Waterville Opera House, $138. watervillecreates.org

Tedeschi Trucks, April 16. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Marc Maron, April 17. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Shinedown, April 18. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50. crossarenaportland.com

Set It Off, April 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Spafford, April 19. Portland House of Music, Portland, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche, April 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

BenDeLaCreme, April 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Judy Collins, April 22. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, April 22. Waterville Opera House, $38. watervillecreates.org

Start Making Sense and the Immaculate Horns, April 23. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Bonnie Raitt, April 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $81 to $111. Sold-out. porttix.com

Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

For King & Country, April 26. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $19.99 and up. crossarenaportland.com

LP, April 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Steve-O, April 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47 to $61. porttix.com

Amandou & Mariam and The Blind Boys of Alabama, April 29. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $29 to $67. porttix.com

Lucius, April 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Weird Al Yankovic, May 3. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $94.50. porttix.com

Palaver Strings, May 5. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $25, $5 students. statetheatreportland.com

Old Crow Medicine Show, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $42. statetheatreportland.com

Chicago, May 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $55 and up. crossarenaportland.com

Leo Kottke, May 8 & 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $50 in advance, $60 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God, May 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 and up. crossarenaportland.com

Samuel James, May 12. Brick South Beer Garden, Portland, $31, $34. porttix.com

Kevin James, May 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $55 to $85. porttix.com

The Hu, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $28.50. statetheatreportland.com

Dinosaur Jr., May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Trolls Live!, May 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $15 to $125. crossarenaportland.com

Alec Benjamin, May 15. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tori Amos, May 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $91.50.Sold-out. porttix.com

Lovett or Leave It, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Session Americana, May 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jesse McCartney, May 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Eric Krasno & Son Little, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Blue Man Group, May 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49 to $84. porttix.com

Cloud Nothings, May 24. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com

Foo Fighters, July 27. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $34.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $

Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

