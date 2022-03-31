In regards to the March 23 front-page article in which the Portland Charter Commission is recommending more city councilors:

Portland already has a city manager, two assistant city managers and a mayor. One thing we do not need is more city councilors.

No wonder our taxes are through the roof.

Ed Reagan
Portland

