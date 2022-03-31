In regards to the March 23 front-page article in which the Portland Charter Commission is recommending more city councilors:
Portland already has a city manager, two assistant city managers and a mayor. One thing we do not need is more city councilors.
No wonder our taxes are through the roof.
Ed Reagan
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Iconic Saco Drive-In may move to Aquaboggan
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Community leaders help deliver Meals on Wheels
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Eight week project begins on Biddeford’s Center Street
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco council declines mayor’s historian nominee
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Charge it! Biddeford adds 2 public electric vehicle charging stations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.