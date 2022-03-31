NEW HIRES

Michelle Landry has joined the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society as executive director. Landry brings extensive experience curating and caring for historical, archival, natural history and art collections. She previously worked as superintendent and chief executive of Roosevelt Campobello International Park in New Brunswick, Canada.

Portland-based Journey Magazine, which focuses on the addiction recovery community, is transitioning from an all-volunteer organization to hiring its first four employees:

Peter Rosasco has been hired as operations coordinator. Rosasco is currently a student at Southern Maine Community College studying information technology. He has volunteered at Journey for the past six months.

Roz Applebaum has been hired as business development director. Applebaum, who volunteered with Journey for the past year, brings more than three decades experience in the events industry.

Niki Curtis has been hired as community engagement director. Curtis works directly with recovery support centers, recovery residences and statewide coalitions to identify opportunities for collaboration. She has volunteered with Journey since its early days.

Brenda Briggs has been hired as distribution coordinator. Briggs manages the distribution of the magazine to community businesses throughout the state. She has been a volunteer with Journey since the magazine launched in 2019.

The Maine Association of Nonprofits has hired Eleanor Nazar as program coordinator. Nazar previously worked for the city of Portland’s Public Health Department.

James Scheller has been hired as manager of Auburn-Lewiston Airport. Scheller brings 12 years of commercial airport business experience. Most recently, he served as the landside operations supervisor for the Houston Airport System’s Houston Hobby Airport.

Michael Ouellette has joined Starboard Advisors, a Portland-based division of Wall Street firm Kelleher Financial Advisors, as president. Ouellette, of Cape Elizabeth, has been a family office executive for 24 years, representing over $4 billion of family assets.

Mallyss Day has joined the Portland Housing Authority as coordinator for emergency housing vouchers. Day brings more than 20 years of experience in social services. She worked previously as a case manager for MAS Community Health.

PROMOTIONS

Portland-based IT and cybersecurity firm Systems Engineering Inc. has announced the promotion of Erik Thomas to director of advisory services. Thomas joined Systems Engineering in 2014 with more than a decade of experience with IT management, application management and business operations. He previously served as chief operating officer.

John Adams has been promoted to associate at engineering and planning firm Barton & Loguidice. Adams, of Gorham, is a member of the firm’s transportation practice area in Portland.

Heather Robinson has been promoted to executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Camden National Bank. Robinson, of Portland, has been a senior vice president, chief human resources officer since starting with the bank in 2018. Prior to joining the bank, Robinson was senior vice president of human resources, U.S. and Canada for EVO Payments International.

Fred Lizotte has been promoted to assistant vice president, data and analytics at Infinity Credit Union. Lizotte has been with Infinity CU for more than seven years.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Verrill partner Roger Clement Jr. has been recognized in the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy and Restructuring Lawyers for excellence in his practice. Clement focuses his practice on advising business enterprises and tax-exempt organizations involved in joint ventures, restructurings, bankruptcies, sale transactions and litigation.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jonathan Dunitz, an attorney at Verrill, has been elected vice president of the Maine State Bar Association. Dunitz focuses his practice on food and beverage law; energy, telecommunications and natural resources law; insurance coverage and litigation; commercial litigation; appeals and mediation.

Avesta Housing has presented its annual Mike Yandell Award for excellence in affordable housing to ProsperityME, a nonprofit that provides services to refugees, immigrants, asylees and low-income residents in Greater Portland and Lewiston/Auburn.

GENERAL

A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services and Dolby, Blais & Segee have announced they are merging. The funeral homes will continue to provide the same level of service with no changes to staff or appearance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: