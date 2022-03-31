YORK — Muriel Woodbury, 97, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022.

She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on July 21, 1924, to William and Melina (Perrault) Binette. The youngest of five children, she graduated Biddeford High School in 1942, and married David, her sweetheart and lifetime partner, in 1945 as soon as he returned from the war. Muriel and David resided in Saco, Maine until moving to Sanford, Maine in 1953. She moved to York, Maine in 2016 to be closer to relatives.

Muriel loved her family and embraced life with a smile and positive outlook that touched those around her. She was very close to her brother and sisters, always remaining in touch. She was a kind, well loved lady who spent her life in pursuit of new and simple challenges, from creating gardens, braiding room sized rugs, stenciling the home walls and stairwells, to learning the golf game and playing many years with David both in Sanford and on golf vacations around New England and PEI.

Muriel worked in retail for many years and spent her later life volunteering in Sanford. One of her favorite things, being a southern Maine native, was spending time lounging at the beach. This was downtime pleasure for her.

Muriel was preceded in death by: her parents, William (1952) and Melina (1971); her husband, David (2014); brother, Leonard (2005); sisters, Claire Littlefield (2016), Leonne Boucher (2004), Fernande Reardon (2011); and grandson, Josiah Woodbury (1994).

Muriel is survived by: sons, Kenneth Woodbury (York), David Woodbury Jr. (Naples, Florida); grandchildren Elizabeth Woodbury (South Berwick, Maine), David T. Woodbury (Columbia, South Carolina), Teresa Smith (Edisto Beach, South Carolina; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She spent her last years in the very loving and capable care of Sentry Hill in York, Maine. It was truly home for her in her last years.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St. in Saco, Maine. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at https://www.cotefuneralhome.com/obituary

A graveside service is planned for a later date at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine.

