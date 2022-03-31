CENTER CONWAY, N.H. – Frances Patten “Pat” Libby, 85, passed away at the Gosnell House in Scarborough on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born March 4, 1937, in Biddeford, a daughter of the late James S. Jr. and Edith (Hollister) Ward.

Pat grew up in Saco graduating from Thornton Academy in 1955. She earned her B.S. degree from Gorham State Teachers College (now USM) in 1959, and went on to earn her Special Education certificate from the University of Maine-Farmington.

She married her best friend, Bruce Libby, on Sept. 2, 1957. They lived in Gray for 30 years before moving to Conway, N.H. Pat was a 3rd grade teacher at Russell Elementary in Gray before staying home with her children until her youngest was in middle school. She went back to work as the assistant librarian at Gray-New Gloucester High School eventually retiring from SAD #15/Gray-New Gloucester High School as a special education teacher. She was very proud of all her students, especially teaching them how to play cribbage, and she loved being the class advisor to her daughter’s graduating class, the class of 1990.

She volunteered along with Bruce for Youth for Understanding (YFU) placing eight students from Japan, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Brazil in her own home. She loved to travel, and was able to visit six of her former exchange students in their own homes. She volunteered in the Thrift Store at Christ Church – Episcopal in North Conway, N.H. as well as the Shaker Village in New Gloucester.

To say she loved making baskets would be an understatement. She was known as the “Basket Lady” and taught several classes in her home, around town and at the Shaker Village. Her other passion was baking. She was an all-around excellent baker, candy-maker and cook, which she loved to share.

She was predeceased by her loving parents; sister, Joan Bunnell; and son-in-law, Ian C. Meserve.

She leaves her loving husband of 64 years, Bruce; her brother, James S. Ward III; and her devoted children Duane and Tina Libby, Bruce and Kathy Libby, Donald and Peggy Libby, and Holly and Daniel Whitelaw; along with her grandchildren whom she adored, Robert Libby, Jennifer Hamel, Janet Libby, Derek Libby, Katie Bilodeau, Amanda Libby, Larissa Fickett, James Libby, and Grant Meserve; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date and will be announced in the local paper.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. To make online condolences please visit http://www.woodfuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations

be made to the

Christ Church Episcopal,

P.O. Box 382,

No. Conway, NH 03860, or

Sabbathday Lake

Shaker Village,

707 Shaker Rd.,

New Gloucester, ME 04260

