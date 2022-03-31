Portland singer Gina Alibrio is releasing her debut full-length solo album “Atlas” on April 29.

This week, she released a video for the first single, “Painted Lady.” You can hear the soulful, funky tune Friday night when Alibrio appears with Model Airplane at Portland House of Music.

Alibrio has been dazzling audiences for years with her band Red Eye Flight Crew.

Model Airplane
9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Here’s “Painted Lady:”

 

 

