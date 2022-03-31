Rockland-Vinalhaven ferry still not ready to carry passengers

The Maine State Ferry Service vessel Captain Richard G. Spear was launched nearly a year ago with a festive ceremony, and was expected to be carrying passengers to Vinalhaven by last July.

“It’s still undergoing construction in Rockland. We’re aiming to have the vessel ready for sea trials this spring,” Maine Department of Transportation Communications Director Paul Merrill said Wednesday.

Maine State Ferry Service Manager Mark Higgins said the vessel was launched last April but was not delivered to the Ferry Service dock in Rockland until the middle of January.

“When a vessel is launched, there are always several weeks to months of work for the shipyard to complete. It does not mean the State of Maine has ownership of the ferry; the vessel is still under construction (by Washburn & Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay),” Higgins said.

He said there is always a delay when a new vessel comes to the ferry service because the local U.S. Coast Guard officer in charge of marine inspections has to issue a initial certificate of inspection, and crews need to be trained. In addition, the ferry service has to develop periodic test procedures to comply with Coast Guard regulations, Higgins said.

“We took delivery of the vessel to help out W&D since they were short on dock space and would need to continue to pay builder’s insurance when the vessel is at their facility. We did this to be a good partner and help a small Maine company. W&D is sending their people up to work on small things that need to be corrected while they wait on the elevator parts. Construction is not complete until the elevator work is completed and accepted by the Maine State Ferry Service,” the ferry service manager said. The original construction contract with W&D was for $8,783,700. There have been a number of change orders over the base amount, and post-pandemic construction costs are higher, he said. The current construction contract is approximately $10,150,000.

The 156-foot long ferry has not yet carried passengers other than staff, he said.