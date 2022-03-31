Rockland-Vinalhaven ferry still not ready to carry passengers

“It’s still undergoing construction in Rockland. We’re aiming to have the vessel ready for sea trials this spring,” Maine Department of Transportation Communications Director Paul Merrill said Wednesday.
Maine State Ferry Service Manager Mark Higgins said the vessel was launched last April but was not delivered to the Ferry Service dock in Rockland until the middle of January.
“When a vessel is launched, there are always several weeks to months of work for the shipyard to complete. It does not mean the State of Maine has ownership of the ferry; the vessel is still under construction (by Washburn & Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay),” Higgins said.
He said there is always a delay when a new vessel comes to the ferry service because the local U.S. Coast Guard officer in charge of marine inspections has to issue a initial certificate of inspection, and crews need to be trained. In addition, the ferry service has to develop periodic test procedures to comply with Coast Guard regulations, Higgins said.
The 156-foot long ferry has not yet carried passengers other than staff, he said.
