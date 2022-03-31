Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Local & State
Posted
Updated 12 mins ago
Rockland-Vinalhaven ferry still not ready to carry passengers

The Captain Richard G. Spear was expected to be carrying passengers last July, but costs have risen and the work is not yet complete.

By Courier Gazette
But the $10 million plus ferry remains tied up at the ferry terminal in Rockland.

“It’s still undergoing construction in Rockland. We’re aiming to have the vessel ready for sea trials this spring,” Maine Department of Transportation Communications Director Paul Merrill said Wednesday.

Maine State Ferry Service Manager Mark Higgins said the vessel was launched last April but was not delivered to the Ferry Service dock in Rockland until the middle of January.

“When a vessel is launched, there are always several weeks to months of work for the shipyard to complete. It does not mean the State of Maine has ownership of the ferry; the vessel is still under construction (by Washburn & Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay),” Higgins said.

He said there is always a delay when a new vessel comes to the ferry service because the local U.S. Coast Guard officer in charge of marine inspections has to issue a initial certificate of inspection, and crews need to be trained. In addition, the ferry service has to develop periodic test procedures to comply with Coast Guard regulations, Higgins said.

The original construction contract with W&D was for $8,783,700. There have been a number of change orders over the base amount, and post-pandemic construction costs are higher, he said. The current construction contract is approximately $10,150,000.

The 156-foot long ferry has not yet carried passengers other than staff, he said.

