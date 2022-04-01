The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath, will present an evening with The Mallett Brothers Band at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9.

The Mallett Brothers Band, formed in 2009, perform their own brand of independent rock, americana and country, and have built a fanbase across the United States. The band’s sound is influenced by the singer-songwriter tradition and by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

The Mallett Brothers Band is fronted by Luke and Will Mallett, the sons of Maine folk legend David Mallett. Along with Wally Wenzel (guitar, dobro), Nick Leen (bass), Andrew Martelle (fiddle, mandolin, guitar) and Brian Higgins (drums), the band has performed dozens of top venues and festivals around the country. Highlights include Portland’s State Theatre, Austin’s famed Continental Club, and Nashville’s Bluebird Café.

Tickets for all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are available for purchase at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. All performances will be subject to center’s current COVID-19 related policy, which requires audience members age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to arriving at a performance, along with a matching photo ID.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: