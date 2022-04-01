When you’re married to a person like Tina, you get to engage with a lot of strangers. She’s the type, you see, who will walk right up and talk to anyone, especially if that anyone has a baby or a young child with them and most especially when we’re on vacation on Anna Maria Island in Florida.

“Oh, those are my people!” she’ll say to a mother with a baby and a toddler. She’ll tell the parents about her career working with birth to three-year-olds as a speech pathologist. And she’ll always say good things about the children. “They’re beautiful” or “So mature” or “So well behaved, etc., etc. Naturally, parents love hearing praise for their children, so they’re glad for the connection. She, of course, also tells them about our four sons and nine grandchildren. Everyone feels good about the interaction.

Whenever we’re in a grocery store, Tina will praise the person at the check-out counter for doing such a fine job. They, in turn, are always grateful, glad to be recognized as more than a cog in a wheel.

While the frequent interactions with strangers usually skim along the surface, some go deeper. While standing in the surf on the beach, we began chatting with a couple from Indiana. They talked about their daughter, a college student, who was with them on vacation. Apparently, the daughter was going through a rough patch. She couldn’t decide whether she really wanted to go into teaching after all. We discussed the immense challenges facing teachers today. Moreover, her boyfriend had just broken up with her. We discussed the delicate process of parenting children who are on the cusp of adulthood.

While waiting to enter the Asolo Theater in Sarasota, we struck up a conversation with a greeter at the Theater. He had moved to Florida several years ago after retiring from a 20-career as a police officer in New York City. He had been divorced for 12 years and had four children, one of whom had died 10 years earlier. While he had dated a lot of women and even lived with one for a year, he didn’t plan to remarry. One of his daughters was against it, because she still hoped her parents would get back together. When it was time to enter the theater, the man said he really appreciated the chance to talk about real stuff.

Not all spontaneous interactions work out so well. Tina spotted a couple of, shall we say, questionable appearance kissing in the parking lot of Publix. She playfully shook her finger at them. The man beckoned her over and they began talking. The man then asked me to join them. When we found out that he was just looking for a handout, we soon departed.

One of Tina’s sons once joked, “You two will talk to anyone!” He’s right. I do believe that the world would be a better place if more people took the time to smile and connect with other people, even if just for a casual conversation. It’s sad that most parents today have taught their kids to “never talk with strangers.” It’s a good lesson to be unlearned.

When I married Tina in 1989 at the Bowdoin Chapel, I had had first-hand experience with her propensity to talk with strangers. Twelve years earlier, I was coaching a Little League baseball team in Cockeysville, Maryland. My two sons were on the team, as was Tina’s oldest son. I was wearing a Bowdoin College letter sweater with a white B on a black background. Tina, who had grown up in Brunswick and knew Bowdoin’s colors, came up to me and asked, “What did you do, go to Bowdoin or something?”

It makes for a good answer to the “How did you two meet?” question. It’s also confirmation that good things can happen when you engage with strangers.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

