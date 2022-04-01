A ferry ride aboard Casco Bay Lines represents different things to different people. For some, it’s a work commute or a trip into town. For others, it’s an anticipated summer voyage or a childhood memory. As this month marks the 40th anniversary of the Casco Bay Island Transit District, it’s worth emphasizing that Casco Bay Lines represents something even greater: a shared community.

Although Casco Bay Lines has been sailing for 150-plus years, the Casco Bay Island Transit District, a quasi-municipal, nonprofit corporation, has only been around for the last 40. What rose from the rubble and bankruptcy of the privately operated entity in 1982 has become a source of pride and a lifeline to those who call the islands of Casco Bay home.

This resiliency to ensure reliable, continuous service is fundamental to Casco Bay Lines. It is the driving force behind all that we do. It’s why we so deeply value our crew, why we push forward on sustainable initiatives and why we work to better the passenger experience for all. Our sense of community is present on every run, and it connects all those aboard, whether they are heading to Peaks Island or down the bay.

As we continue our work to modernize our fleet, integrate hybrid technology and renovate our terminal, we feel especially grateful to our local communities that helped shape Casco Bay Island Transit District into the forward-thinking entity it is today. Here’s to the next 40 years!

Twain Braden

president, board of directors, Casco Bay Island Transit District

Peaks Island

