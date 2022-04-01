A 22-year-old man from New Sharon was killed when he lost control of the pickup he was driving on Route 225 in Rome and it struck several trees and rolled over, Maine State Police said Friday.
Brad Daggett was driving a Ford F-250 pickup northbound on Route 225, also known as Rome Road, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. He lost control when he was unable to negotiate a turn in the road, Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the state police, said in a news release.
The pickup came to rest on its side and Daggett was trapped inside. Rescue personnel worked to extricate him from the wreckage but he died from his injuries.
A 20-year-old passenger, Haylie Smith of Madison, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Daggett and Smith were not wearing seat belts, Moss said.
It’s believed Daggett was traveling at an unsafe speed and that other factors in the crash were wet road conditions and limited visibility because of fog, Moss said.
The road was closed for about three hours as emergency crews cleared the scene and a preliminary investigation was conducted.
Route 225 travels east from Rome, just to the north of Great Pond.
