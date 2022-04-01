SCARBOROUGH — Sergeant Scott Vaughan has been selected to become a lieutenant with the Scarborough Police Department.

Sergeant Scott Vaughan originally from North Reading, Massachusetts, grew up vacationing in Maine with his family. The Sergeant is a 15-year veteran of the Scarborough Police Department. He was hired as a full-time patrol officer in October 2006.

Vaughan holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. He attended the 12th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and graduated in May 2007.

Since then, he has held a variety of various positions during his career including being a member of the Southern Maine Regional SWAT Team from 2011 to 2013 and later became a field training officer in 2014 where he was tasked with training new officers when they were hired. He was the lead advisor of the Police Explorers Program, special enforcement team member and a peer support group member. In 2019, Vaughan was promoted to the position of sergeant in 2019 and has supervised the department’s midnight shift for the past three years.

Vaughan said he has come to love the community he works for and had been drawn to a career in law enforcement due to his desire to help people.

“Our citizens have always supported us, which makes it easy to remain loyal to the department,” he says. “We have a very dedicated group of patrol officers, and I am excited to take this next step in my career as their Patrol Lieutenant,” said Vaughan.

During Vaughan’s 15-year career with the Scarborough Police Department, he has received multiple recognitions including a three-time recipient of the Chief’s Award, selected by the chief of police. During his career as the vice president of the Scarborough Police Benevolent Association, he received multiple citations for merit and recognized as the Department’s Officer of the Year in 2012, according to Chief of Police Mark Holmquist.

“Lieutenant Vaughan has a reputation of being a true professional, loyal to the community he serves and empathetic towards other,” said Holmquist. “He has proven during his career he can work with a variety of people to solve problems. I am fully confident in Lieutenant Vaughan’s leadership skills and his ability to mentor our police officers through the challenges they face every day.”

According to Holmquist, the lieutenant official promotional ceremony will be on Monday, April 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building.

