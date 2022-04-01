Scarborough senior Lili Stone, second from right, joined by her sister, Daisy, and parents, Bill and Christina, is all smiles Friday after signing her National Letter of Intent to attend and play field hockey at Saint Anselm College, a Division II program in Manchester, New Hampshire next year.

Stone, who scored several big goals to help the Red Storm reach the Class A South Final last fall, was named a Southwestern Maine Activities Association first-team all-star and said that until recently, she wasn’t even sure she’d play at the college level.

“It was very last minute,” said Stone, who plans to study nursing. “I wasn’t planning on playing field hockey in college initially, but I feel like I had a pretty good senior season. St. A’s was one of my top schools. I emailed the coach and she was very receptive. I feel like it was a perfect match for me.

“It’s very exciting. It’s a great moment to share with my team and my family and my coaches and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Field hockey has shaped who I am today. I’ve made so many friends that I’ll have the rest of my life. It’s sad to move on, but I’m really excited for the next four years.”

Longtime Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello said that Stone will be a good fit at the next level.

“Lili’s an outstanding athlete,” Mariello said. “She has a lot to offer. She covers quite a bit of space with her body, she’s very deceptive handling with her stick and she knows how to score. She makes a lot happen. St. Anselm’s is typically a strong program and she’ll fit right in.”

