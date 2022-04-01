You may not be planning to move immediately, but at some point, it’s likely that you’ll sell your home. In the meantime, any home improvement projects you do that also consider what will appeal to a future buyer will maximize your return. And until that day comes, you can enjoy the benefits of the improvements.

Recent research by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed that 68% of homebuyers prefer green over non-green amenities and that 46% of respondents would be willing to pay extra for homes with green features. These features are not only more environmentally friendly, but younger homebuyers understand how they will save them financially each month.

Tom and Julia Ranello.

Energystar® rated windows and appliances top the list of ideal amenities, but buyers are also very interested in the heating and cooling costs that will be associated with the home.

Homes heated by heat pump will be pleasing to environmentally and financially conscious buyers. Heat pumps are very efficient and reduce the need for oil and gas, therefore better for the environment. In addition, modern heat pumps can also cool your home so if you didn’t have air conditioning before, it’s an upgrade.

Because heat pumps run on electricity, the best way to power your heat pump (and your home) would be with the installation of solar panels that will harness the power of the sun, enabling the creation of your own electricity. On their website, ReVision Energy projects that the energy generated by a solar powered heat pump costs $9.40 per million BTUs compared to over $53 per BTU for heating oil or propane.

Improvements like these don’t need to be made all at once. Julia and I suggest that you make a five-year plan, and budget accordingly and make sure you maximize all incentives available to you. According to the website, Efficiency Maine offers home energy loans to help pay for energy upgrades. Maine homeowners can borrow up to $15,000 over 10 years with no fees and interest rates as low as 4.99% APR. They also offer incentives on heat pumps, insulation, and water heaters. Federal Renewable Energy Tax Credits are also available on the installation of solar panels: 26% this year or 22% in 2023.

When you’re ready to sell your house Julia and I will be happy to assist you. Please contact us if you have any questions. Julia and I love where we live and we want to help you find that same love for your home. Call us at 207-838-1651 or emails us at [email protected]

