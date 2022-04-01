HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners 18 seconds apart in the first period on their way to a 7-0 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Mathew Santos scored 8:13 into the first to give Maine the lead. Marc-Olivier Duquette quickly made it 2-0.

NIck Master and Santos added second-period goals, while Gabriel Chicoine, Pascal Laberge and Patrick Shea all scored in the third for Maine.

Maine and Adirondack play Saturday and Sunday in Glens Falls, New York.

SOCCER

ARREST: Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.

A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated.

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat. A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered quickly from a hamstring injury and could play Saturday against Watford.

The England international’s return is a big boost for Liverpool ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match at Benfica on Tuesday and a Premier League showdown with Manchester City the following Sunday.

• Bruno Fernandes signed a contract extension to stay at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season.

The new deal adds only one season to the long-term contract Fernandes signed when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but includes an option for an additional year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Portugal midfielder, who has tallied 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games with United, is seen as a key part of the club’s future as it looks to hire a permanent manager this summer.

HORSE RACING

SUSPENSION: The Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension.

As a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones, the Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin on Monday.

“The Court emphasizes that it makes no determination of the merits of Baffert’s contentions of error,” Jones wrote. “The underlying motions for interlocutory relief along with any additional, dispositive motions shall be assigned to a three-Judge panel of this Court following expiration of the response time provided in the Civil Rules.”

Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. Baffert is fighting that ban in federal court.

The suspension will be honored in all 38 racing states.

GOLF

TEXAS OPEN: Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after the second round in San Antonio.

Palmer, at 10-under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.

Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the day’s low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes of the second round, citing discomfort in his neck.

Wearing a strip of medical tape on the side of his neck, Matsuyama teed off and birdied his opening hole at TPC San Antonio. He made bogey two holes later and came back with another birdie on the 16th hole for a 1-under-par on the back nine.

With a 1-over tournament total, he was below the cut line.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: Minor leaguers with wives and children are finding out days before the start of their seasons that some teams are not taking their families into account as part of a new policy guaranteeing housing for players.

The Associated Press spoke with two married players who were only informed at the tail-end of spring training that team housing would require them to share apartments – and in one case, a bedroom – with teammates. The leader of a prominent advocacy group said those experiences are reflective of what players are facing in several other organizations.

“At this point, we are a few days away from players going to their minor league affiliates,” said Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers. “And yet, as we sit here, some players still don’t know how they’re going to be housed this season.”

Major League Baseball announced last fall that for the first time, around 90% of minor league players would be guaranteed furnished housing during the season in their home city – an expense of tens of millions of dollars for the 30 major league teams combined.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous