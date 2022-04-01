BIDDEFORD — It was Christmas morning in 1967 and Gerald “Jerry” Bernier and his fellow soldiers had arrived at their destination. These young men were in Vietnam and were about to go on a mission that day.

At that time, many of them did not know of the sentiment back home against the war, and against those serving their country in the military. They didn’t know about the spew hateful words that would be spewed at them when they returned — if they returned.

Bernier was one of eight Vietnam War and era veterans who turned out for a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 29, that marked Vietnam War Remembrance Day. They raised the commemorative flag, and stood at attention for the National Anthem, and for Taps, performed by Jessica Johnson. Mayor Alan Casavant spoke and so did organizer and City Councilor Martin Grohman.

Bernier remembers that 1967 Christmas Day well. He said, as he and the others were waiting to begin their mission, one of their company stepped forward and sang “Silent Night,” and everyone joined in.

“There wasn’t a dry eye,” Bernier recalled, reflecting that they all knew, young as they were, that some of their members would not be alive to sing the hymn again.

As he and other Vietnam veterans gathered outside at Veterans Memorial Park in the chill wind of a late March morning, exchanging memories of those days gone by, they thought of those who did not come home.

U.S. Marine Conrad Letellier was awarded the Purple Heart twice during his service in Vietnam.

He said the ceremony was for those whose names are on the wall — the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. “This is in remembrance of them,” he said.

In all, there are 343 names of Mainers etched on the wall; 11 others remain missing in action.

The remembrance ceremony was also for those who came home to a reception then that was anything but welcoming, and the words hurled at them still sting.

Biddeford American Legion Post 26 Commander Michael Gibney served in the U.S. Air Force in Thailand in 1975 and 1976.

“I was spit on twice in uniform,” he said. “One in Thailand, and once in San Francisco.”

“Our purpose is to assure no one else gets that reception,” said Gibney.

Fifteen years later, as veterans of the Gulf War were welcomed home — locally there were troop greeters at airports in Bangor and in Portsmouth, New Hampshire — things had changed, Gibney noted, and people also began to thank Vietnam War veterans for their service and say, “welcome home.”

Ray Hallczuk served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam — he spoke of the heat, and of being in the jungle, and of the good wishes that are voiced now, but were not then.

“I’m glad it’s finally coming around,” he said.

Those taking part in the ceremony also included David Dionne, a U.S. Army veteran who began his service in 1979, and served tours of duty in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Bosnia, twice in Iraq, and twice in Afghanistan, retiring in 2003; Lionel Lamontagne, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy; Richard Doyle, an MP with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and Lou Crepeau, a Vietnam War Era veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves, who said he came to lend his support.

Doyle is vice president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044, is its POW-MIA coordinator.

“We don’t forget,” he said.

Bernier, reflecting on that period in his life, said letters from home he received while in Vietnam did not refer to the unrest across the nation, and he was unaware of the sentiment against the war when his aircraft touched town in California.

“I kissed the pavement,” he said. “You don’t realize how much you love America (until) you do something like this.”

Out of nowhere, came the words, “baby killer’ yelled by those opposed to the war.

“Things were pretty hot and heavy,” he said. Bernier said he and others were advised not to wear their uniforms on the flight home. Bernier said he did anyway, taking a seat at the rear of the aircraft, and as it turned out, the flight was better than he had anticipated.

“The pilot came back and asked if I wanted to go first class,” he said, and so he did. “It was not what I was expecting.”

“I think America made a big mistake when it refused to recognize what you did,” said Casavant to the veterans. “I want to thank you for what you have done.”

“Thank you for your service and welcome home,” said Grohmann.

According to a proclamation issued by the city of Biddeford, 48,000 men and women from Maine served in the Vietnam War, while an additional 16,000 Mainers were serving worldwide during the Vietnam War era.

The city of Biddeford issued a proclamation in advance of Vietnam Warr Remembrance Day. It states, in part:

“Whereas, on this day, we remember and honor those who selflessly served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who were wounded and live with those scars daily, and those who are still missing in Southeast Asia; we will never forget you; and

Whereas we want to convey a hearty Welcome Home and Thank You to those who never heard it and declare that we are very proud of you and your service to your country and the State of Maine; especially those who belong to Biddeford’s Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1044, Now, Therefore, be it resolved that I, Alan Casavant, Mayor of the City of Biddeford, do hereby proclaim March 29 as Vietnam War Remembrance Day in Biddeford.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: