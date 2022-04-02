Abdirizak Abukar, Lewiston senior, sprints: Won the 55-meter dash (6.59 seconds) and took second in the 200 (22.56) and 400 (50.42) at the Class A state meet. Placed fourth in the 300 (35.77) at New Englands.

Zach Barry, Scarborough senior, distance: Won the 800 (1:59.89) and mile (4:22.02) at the Class A state meet, where he also placed second in the 2-mile (9:48.97). Posted the fastest time in the state this year in both the 800 (1:52.85) and the mile (4:18.59).

Matt Charpentier, York junior, throws: Broke a 43-year-old Class B record with his throw of 56 feet, 6 1/4 inches at the state meet, which also topped this year’s winning Class A throw.

Andrew Farr, Gorham senior, sprints: Won both the 200 (22.48) and 400 (49.54) at the Class A state meet, breaking the Class A 400 record of 49.78 set by Hany Ramadan of Deering in 2015. Farr finished second in the 300 (35.40) at New Englands. He posted the state’s top times this season in the 55 (6.50), 200 (22.48) and 400 (49.54).

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough senior, sprints/hurdles: Won the 55 hurdle title in 7.52 to tie the Class A record set by Ben Roy of Bonny Eagle in 2006. Also took second in the 55 hurdles (7.42) at New Englands in the fastest time in Maine this year.

William Hileman, Bucksport sophomore, distance: Won both the mile (4:46.73) and 2-mile (10:20.92) at the Class B state meet to help lead his team to runner-up honors behind York.

Frank Morang, Cheverus senior, jumps: Won the long jump (21-9 1/4) at the Class A state meet and took second in the triple jump (44-2). Morang led the state this year in both events – 21-11 1/2 in the long jump and 45-6 1/4 in the triple jump.

Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto, Lewiston senior, jumps/hurdles: Won the triple jump (44-2 3/4) at the Class A state meet and took second in the hurdles (7.93).

Grady Satterfield, Mt. Ararat senior, distance: Won the 2-mile (9:30.96) at the Class A state championships, 18 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner. Also posted the state’s top time this season with his 9:12.53, just five seconds off the all-time Maine best.

Colin Simpson, Bucksport senior, jumps: Won both the triple jump (43-5 3/4) and long jump (21-11 1/2) at the Class B state meet. His distance in the long jump matched Frank Morang of Cheverus for best in the state this season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Kahill, South Portland: Defying the trend, Kahill had more than twice as many athletes on his team this indoor season during the pandemic, while some other teams lost as many as 25 to 30 percent. His team ended Scarborough’s 11-year winning streak at the SMAA Championships.