Alyvia Caruso, Gorham senior, hurdles/jumps: Took first in the 55-meter hurdles at the Class A state meet (8.75 seconds) and was second in the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches) and the triple jump (36-0 3/4).

Anna Connors, Bangor junior, sprints: Set Class A record in the 55 (7.16) and 200 (25.20) and also won the 400 (58.20) at the state championships, then took second in the 300 (39.16) at New Englands. Her 55 time broke the mark of 7.20 set by Victoria Bossong of Cheverus in 2019, and her 200 time erased Bossong’s 2019 record of 25.43.

Cary Drake, York sophomore, distance: Won both the mile (5:13.71) and 2-mile (11:24.80) at the Class B state meet and placed second at New Englands in the mile in a virtual dead heat (5:01.52) with a personal-best time.

Makenna Drouin, Edward Little sophomore, sprints/hurdles: Took second in the 55 hurdles at the Class A state meet (8.77) and also placed second at the New England championships in the 55 dash (7.20).

Lia Frazee, Belfast senior, jumps: Won both the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (10-6) at the Class B state meet. Her pole vault height was the best in the state this season.

Elle Jowett, Greely junior, sprints: Was a triple winner at the Class B meet, in the 55 (7.63), 200 (27.18) and 400 (62.7), to lead her team to the state title.

Mia-Claire Kezal, Thornton Academy senior, distance: Won the mile (5:10.86) and 800 (2:19.41) at the Class A state meet (5:10.86) and finished third in the 2-mile (11:30.11). At New England, she won the 1,000 with the fastest time in state history (2:53.47).

Mikaela Langston, Mt. Ararat senior, jumps/hurdles: Won the triple jump (36-11 1/2) at the Class A meet and was third in the 55 hurdles (9.30). She ranked No. 1 in the state this season in the triple jump with a mark of 37-6 at the KVAC Championships.

Natasha Monreal, Bucksport sophomore, jumps: At the Class B meet, she captured titles in the long jump (16-2 1/4) and triple jump (33-4 3/4).

Megan Randall, Bangor senior, distance: Won the 2-mile at the Class A meet (11:07.21) and took second in the mile (5:10.96). Her time of 11:03.12 at the PVC Championships was the top 2-mile time in the state.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alan Mosca, Bangor: After winning the program’s second indoor state title in 2020, Mosca’s team backed it up with a 15-point victory over Gorham for its second consecutive Class A championship this winter (the 2021 indoor championships were canceled because of the pandemic).

