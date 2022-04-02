An April day in 1968 was supposed to be a happy, fun birthday celebration for our family. Unfortunately, a young Bowdoin College student changed all of that when he decided to pass a stopped school bus from behind, on the right-hand side – the side with the door that children were preparing to exit.

When I read about the young driver Carly Rioux of Gorham, who, police say, decided to pass a stopped school bus in Standish, the memories of this terrible day came flooding back. I hope Ms. Rioux is brave enough to read this.

It’s been 54 years since that terrible day, but the traumatic memories embedded in my mind are just as vivid now as the day it happened. Frankly, on that day, my four brothers and I were hoping for memories of birthday presents, candles, cake and ice cream. Instead, memories of my little brother’s body lying on the hood of a car several yards from the school bus fill that day. Hysterical children, horrified drivers, inconsolable parents and a funeral are some other memories I gained from the events of that day.

I ask Ms. Rioux to please reread the last sentence of the first paragraph. Things could have gone so differently for her had it not been for a watchful bus driver. I ask her to think for a moment how it would feel to live with the trauma of killing a child. I hope she understands that the choices she makes can affect far more people than just herself.

Christa Kay

Lisbon Falls

