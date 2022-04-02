PORTLAND – Katherine Blake Kilmartin, of Portland, died Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a long illness.

Kathy was born in Portland on May 31, 1942, the daughter of Ellen and Perley Blake. She attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1960. She married Jim Kilmartin and they spent 45 years together in marriage until his death in 2012.

After staying home to raise her children, Kathy went to work in the Portland school system, retiring from Reiche school in 2006. At Reiche, she served as a teacher’s aide and secretary; she formed treasured friendships there and always enjoyed getting together with the old Reiche crew. She delighted in time with her family, especially summer days spent at Brandy Pond.

In addition to her husband Jim, Kathy was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Patty Blake and bonus sister, Faye Allen; her brother-in-law, Joe Kilmartin and sister-in-law, Anne Kilmartin.

She is survived by her children Kevin and Dennis Kilmartin, Kellie Selberg and husband Phil; brother, Peter Blake and his wife Jill, brother-in-law, Mike Kilmartin; nieces Cathy Krusiec and her husband Paul, Laura Kilmartin, and Ashleigh Blake, nephew, Chris Blake and his wife September; and great-nephews Matthew and Michael Krusiec.

Kathy’s family would like to extend gratitude to all of the providers who cared for her throughout her illness, for their skill and compassion.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on April 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, followed by a committal service at Evergreen Cemetery.

You may offer your condolences of share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations in her memory can be made to

Reiche School PTO

c/o Reiche Community School

166 Brackett St.

Portland, ME 04102 or

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous