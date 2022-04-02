Lydia Dexter finished with three goals and two assists, and St. Joseph’s College used a 6-1 edge in the second half to earn an 11-7 victory over Johnson & Wales in a women’s lacrosse game Saturday in Standish.
Bridget Collins had two goals and an assist, and Cailyn Wesley also scored twice for the Monks (11-0, 7-0 GNAC).
SOUTHERN MAINE 20, CASTLETON 1: Rachel Shanks got five of her seven goals in the first half as the Huskies (6-3, 1-0 Little East) rolled out to a 14-0 halftime edge and drubbed the Spartans (1-6, 0-1) in Gorham.
Jennifer Darasz also had seven goals. Kate Colvin chipped in with four.
BOWDOIN 11, AMHERST 9: Sophia Schaefer broke a 7-7 tie late in the third quarter and Sophia Sudano scored four goals to lead the Polar Bears (7-3, 2-3 NESCAC) past the Mammoths (6-2, 1-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.
COLBY 19, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 8: Ally Franz scored five goals for the Mules (7-1, 4-0 NESCAC) in a win over the Camels (5-4, 0-4) in Waterville.
Annie Eddy chipped in with three goals. Ainsley Dion, Elizabeth Hennessey and Cami McDonald each scored twice.
WILLIAMS 15, BATES 10: Shea van Den Broek paced the Ephs (3-4, 2-3 NESCAC) with four goals in a win over the Bobcats (2-6, 0-5) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Dana Swartz scored six goals for Bates.
SOFTBALLL
COLBY, HUSSON SPLIT: Abby Orso threw a no-hitter and also hit a home run as Colby (9-8) earned a doubleheader split against Husson (8-6) with an 8-0 victory in Game 2 at Waterville.
The Mules also got home runs from Logan Luebbe and Amanda Cabral, who went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
Kenzie Dore was 2 for 4 and scored twice, while McKenna Smith allowed only three hits to lead Husson to a 5-2 victory in the opener.
UNE SPLITS: Megan Chamberlain hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the University of New England (7-13, 1-1 Commonwealth Coast) salvaged a doubleheader split against Roger Williams (3-14, 1-1) with a 6-5 win at Biddeford.
Chamberlain went 2 for 4 with five RBI in Game 2.
Game 1 also went eight innings, as Roger Williams pulled out a 7-6 victory.
MEN’S LACROSSE
BOWDOIN 15, AMHERST 12: Donal Mullane recorded five goals and four assists to lead the 11th-ranked Polar Bears (9-0, 5-0 NESCAC) past the 15th-ranked Mammoths (4-4, 2-2) at Brunswick.
Jason Lach and Will Byrne each added three goals.
JOHNSON & WALES 14, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Joe McIntyre and Donny McInnis tallied four goals apiece as the Wildcats (6-4, 3-1 GNAC) cruised past the Monks (2-8, 0-3) in Providence, Rhode Island.
Zavier Balzano and Wyatt LeBlanc each had a goal and an assist for St. Joseph’s.
MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME 19, SOUTHERN MAINE 8: Spencer Jones collected five goals and two assists as the Buccaneers (3-6) beat the Huskies (2-4) in Gorham.
USM’s Tucker Nussinow scored four goals.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 16, COLBY 9: The Camels (3-3, 1-2 NESCAC) pulled away with a game-ending 5-0 run against the Mules (3-4, 1-3) at New London, Connecticut.
Nick Hassan scored four goals for Colby. Jack Goller and Jack Rickards chipped in with two goals apiece.
WILLIAMS 21, BATES 8: Jake Haase scored two of his seven goals in the first quarter as the Ephs (5-3, 4-1 NESCAC) jumped out to a 6-0 advantage and easily handled the Bobcats (0-8, 0-5) in Lewiston.
Jack Lousararian paced Bates with two goals.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Religion and Values
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Swiatek punctuates rise to No. 1 by defeating Osaka in Miami Open final
-
Nation & World
New radio station helps Ukrainian refugees adapt in Prague
-
Politics
As Ukraine war rages, Congress struggles to legislate a response
-
Nation & World
Bodies, rubble line the streets of Bucha after Russian retreat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.