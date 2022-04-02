Lydia Dexter finished with three goals and two assists, and St. Joseph’s College used a 6-1 edge in the second half to earn an 11-7 victory over Johnson & Wales in a women’s lacrosse game Saturday in Standish.

Bridget Collins had two goals and an assist, and Cailyn Wesley also scored twice for the Monks (11-0, 7-0 GNAC).

SOUTHERN MAINE 20, CASTLETON 1: Rachel Shanks got five of her seven goals in the first half as the Huskies (6-3, 1-0 Little East) rolled out to a 14-0 halftime edge and drubbed the Spartans (1-6, 0-1) in Gorham.

Jennifer Darasz also had seven goals. Kate Colvin chipped in with four.

BOWDOIN 11, AMHERST 9: Sophia Schaefer broke a 7-7 tie late in the third quarter and Sophia Sudano scored four goals to lead the Polar Bears (7-3, 2-3 NESCAC) past the Mammoths (6-2, 1-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

COLBY 19, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 8: Ally Franz scored five goals for the Mules (7-1, 4-0 NESCAC) in a win over the Camels (5-4, 0-4) in Waterville.

Annie Eddy chipped in with three goals. Ainsley Dion, Elizabeth Hennessey and Cami McDonald each scored twice.

WILLIAMS 15, BATES 10: Shea van Den Broek paced the Ephs (3-4, 2-3 NESCAC) with four goals in a win over the Bobcats (2-6, 0-5) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Dana Swartz scored six goals for Bates.

SOFTBALLL

COLBY, HUSSON SPLIT: Abby Orso threw a no-hitter and also hit a home run as Colby (9-8) earned a doubleheader split against Husson (8-6) with an 8-0 victory in Game 2 at Waterville.

The Mules also got home runs from Logan Luebbe and Amanda Cabral, who went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

Kenzie Dore was 2 for 4 and scored twice, while McKenna Smith allowed only three hits to lead Husson to a 5-2 victory in the opener.

UNE SPLITS: Megan Chamberlain hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the University of New England (7-13, 1-1 Commonwealth Coast) salvaged a doubleheader split against Roger Williams (3-14, 1-1) with a 6-5 win at Biddeford.

Chamberlain went 2 for 4 with five RBI in Game 2.

Game 1 also went eight innings, as Roger Williams pulled out a 7-6 victory.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 15, AMHERST 12: Donal Mullane recorded five goals and four assists to lead the 11th-ranked Polar Bears (9-0, 5-0 NESCAC) past the 15th-ranked Mammoths (4-4, 2-2) at Brunswick.

Jason Lach and Will Byrne each added three goals.

JOHNSON & WALES 14, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Joe McIntyre and Donny McInnis tallied four goals apiece as the Wildcats (6-4, 3-1 GNAC) cruised past the Monks (2-8, 0-3) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Zavier Balzano and Wyatt LeBlanc each had a goal and an assist for St. Joseph’s.

MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME 19, SOUTHERN MAINE 8: Spencer Jones collected five goals and two assists as the Buccaneers (3-6) beat the Huskies (2-4) in Gorham.

USM’s Tucker Nussinow scored four goals.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 16, COLBY 9: The Camels (3-3, 1-2 NESCAC) pulled away with a game-ending 5-0 run against the Mules (3-4, 1-3) at New London, Connecticut.

Nick Hassan scored four goals for Colby. Jack Goller and Jack Rickards chipped in with two goals apiece.

WILLIAMS 21, BATES 8: Jake Haase scored two of his seven goals in the first quarter as the Ephs (5-3, 4-1 NESCAC) jumped out to a 6-0 advantage and easily handled the Bobcats (0-8, 0-5) in Lewiston.

Jack Lousararian paced Bates with two goals.