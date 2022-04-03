The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide continues to hold steady with a slight increase, the state reported Sunday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed there were 93 hospitalized, two more than recorded the day before. Of the 93 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, 19 are in critical care units and five people are on ventilators.

The state reported 212 new cases and no new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday. The state does not typically report new cases or additional deaths on Sunday or Monday.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Maine CDC has recorded 236,258 cases and 2,202 deaths in the state.

In London, hospitalizations and death rates are again rising with a surge driven by the new BA.2 subvariant, according to the Associated Press. However, the number of people dying with COVID-19 in England is lower compared to earlier this year.

In Maine, doctors are somewhat wary of the BA.2 subvariant that has begun to spread in Maine and the nation, but because vaccinations are working well and prior infections provide some immunity, experts are not expecting a major surge in hospitalizations. Those hospitalized with the virus are mostly patients who have not been vaccinated, doctors have said.

Meanwhile the number of Mainers fully vaccinated has shot past the 1 million mark with the numbers growing every day.

On Sunday the Maine CDC reported that 1,004,046 of Maine’s 1.34 million population have been fully vaccinated, or 74.96 percent, considerably better than the nation. The U.S. CDC tweeted on Friday that 65.6 percent of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated. Health officials consider fully vaccinated as those with two shots, or one J & J vaccine.

The number of Mainers who have received a booster vaccine numbers 594,360 people.

Among those eligible to be vaccinated – 5 years and older – the fully vaccinated tally is 78.4 percent.

Cumberland County, the most populous in Maine, continues to be the most vaccinated, with 85.5 percent of its residents having gotten a shot. Vaccination rates in other counties include Androscoggin, 67.33 percent; York, 73.09, percent; and Somerset, with the lowest rate at 61.07 percent. But all of those numbers are rising.

All Maine counties are considered at low risk for COVID-19 transmission, which means indoor masking recommendations have been lifted statewide. The federal government has authorized a second booster for those 50 and over with health concerns, and those 65 and older.

