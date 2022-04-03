The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.

Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.

The addition of Manaea could lead to another move for San Diego, which was already flush with starting pitching before the trade with Oakland.

The A’s are rebuilding after going 86-76 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Right-hander Chris Bassitt, slugging first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were traded last month.

Martinez played for Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso last year, going 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 games, 22 starts. The right-hander finished with 122 strikeouts in 125 innings.

Martinez, 25, missed the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

Angeles played for Low-A Lake Elsinore and High-A Fort Wayne last year, batting .329 with four homers, 64 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 105 games. The 19-year-old right-handed hitter was signed by the Padres out of the Dominican Republic in 2018.

Manaea was selected by Kansas City in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was traded to Oakland in the July 2015 deal that moved Ben Zobrist to the Royals.

Manaea is 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 641 strikeouts in 129 career games, including 128 starts, in six seasons. He agreed to a $9.75 million, one-year contract last month, avoiding arbitration.

YANKEES: There are plenty of things Carlos Beltran needs to do once he begins his job as a New York Yankees announcer on Monday.

Become familiar with the YES Network setting. Get comfortable alongside his broadcast teammates. Find a rhythm that works for him on air as an analyst.

One thing he doesn’t need to do, Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge said, is address the team about his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

Beltran played for Houston that year when it beat the Yankees in the AL Championship Series on the way to its first World Series title. After news of the scandal broke much later, New York players took aim at the Astros, with Judge asserting they “cheated and you didn’t earn it.”

“In my opinion, I don’t think he needs to say anything to us,” Judge said Sunday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Beltran, he helped me a lot during his time here as a player. Learned a lot of good lessons. He spent a lot of quality time just kind of talking to me about the game, the mental side of the game, his approaches, how to be a good teammate.”

Beltran retired as a player after the 2017 season. He played with the Yankees in 2014 and 2015, and a part of 2016.

“I’d love to talk to him,” Judge said. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen him. Just getting a chance to catch up with him and see what he’s up to because we’re to be seeing a lot of him during the year. Just looking forward to having him back around because he was a big part of this team, a big part of baseball, what he brings to the game and what he’s going to bring to the Yes Network is going to be big time.”

TRADE: New York’s baseball teams have swapped relievers, with the Mets sending right-hander Miguel Castro to the Yankees for left-hander Joely Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old Castro had a 3.45 ERA over a career-best 69 appearances last season, going 3-4 with 77 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. He’ll make $2.62 million this season after signing a deal this month to avoid arbitration.

Rodriguez gives the Mets a needed southpaw for the bullpen after Aaron Loup left for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »