BRUNSWICK – On March 22, 2022, Abbie Meserve Greenwood passed away peacefully in her home. Her husband of 70 years, George, and other family members were with her.

Abbie was born in Standish on August 25, 1933, the third child in the 13 sibling family of Earle and Helene Meserve. Abbie had an interesting and adventurous childhood. She became a cheerleader and enjoyed many friendships by the time she graduated from Oxford High School.

On Dec. 22, 1951 she married George Greenwood from Farmington. George was a recent graduate from the University of Maine Civil Engineering program. Shortly after their marriage, George enlisted in the Air Force. Upon completion of his basic training they were stationed in Florida. Throughout their married life together they would move 17 times…always preferring a home in Maine.

Abbie and George had three children, Kim, Mark and Sandy, and in 1963, moved to a large farm house in Hampden where they raised their family. Abbie’s parents and three youngest siblings also lived with them in the Hampden home for a few years. Her favorite pastime was to care for her family and home. She learned to can, freeze and preserve the vegetables and fruits they grew. She could feed a family of five or a gathering of 25 at a moment’s notice. She enjoyed entertaining and having a full-house of family and friends.

Abbie was very active in the church, teaching Sunday School, running spaghetti fund-raisers or filling books of Green Stamps to purchase a new furnace for the building. She was a natural caregiver, assisting many elderly community members to remain in their homes. Later in life, she was a caregiver for both her mother and mother-in-law.

Because George was a C.E. Professor at the University of Maine in Orono, they were deeply connected to college life, in particular Black Bear Hockey. They bought season tickets the first year and held their seats for 34 years, enjoying the camaraderie and competitive spirit of the spectators and team.

Family was very important to Abbie. She was very proud of her children and their education: A registered nurse, a social worker and a teacher. She was even more proud of her nine grandchildren and four adorable great-grandchildren. It was important to Abbie that she spend time with her grandchildren and that they really knew their grandparents.

Abbie is remembered and missed by her husband, daughters, many siblings, a large extended family, and friends.

A committal service will be held on Monday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Please visit the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington website for details and to leave a message or a special memory of Abbie to share with others in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

Donations may be made in memory of Abbie Greenwood the following organizations:

The Farmington

Historical Society

118 Academy St

P.O. Box 575,

Farmington, ME 04938;

Pilgrim Lodge

(a congregational church camp in Maine)

103 Pilgrim Lodge Lane

West Gardiner, ME 04345

Pilgrim Lodge Donation Link:

https://tinyurl.com/23bvzhud

