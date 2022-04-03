WINDHAM – Danita Joy (Townsend) Trepanier, 58, of Windham, devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband and four daughters on March 30, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1963 in Biddeford to Charles and Lee Townsend.

Danita graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1981. She married John Trepanier on Sept. 23, 1994 at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook. Danita loved spending time with her ever growing family; crocheting blankets for them, going to camp and going on cruises with her husband. She cherished the holidays spent with her family and made every Christmas special.

She also enjoyed her peace and quiet, watching the birds, planting sunflowers and pumpkins in her garden and taking in the beauty around her. Danita was a hard worker and worked for the Wolak Group from 2005 to present day. Danita didn’t know a stranger; she was a friend to all that knew her and a “sister” to many.

Danita is survived by her mother, Ernestine (Lee) Townsend; husband, John; daughters Amanda Chartier and her daughter Allie; Ashley Chartier and her sons Levi and Gabe; Alexis Chartier and her children Brooke and Jake; Alayna Rench and her daughters Makayla and Braelynn; brother, Brent and his wife Lisa Townsend and Chris Townsend.

She was predeceased by her father, Charles; and her sister-in-law, Cathy Townsend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, with an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial at St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook will be announced at a later date.

To express condolences or to participate in Danita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

The family wants to thank Dr. Battelli and the staff at New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NECS.

